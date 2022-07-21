...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Richard Wicksnin (from right), Patty Wicksnin and Margaret Struck play ukuleles on Wednesday during the “Ukulele Fun” event at the Burlington Senior Center. Patty taught Richard to play the ukulele during the pandemic after being a part of the weekly music group since 2015.
BURLINGTON — The sun shone, the breeze blew and the ukuleles sang Wednesday at the Burlington Senior Center. The senior center’s “Ukulele Fun” event is conducted each Wednesday by Simme Bobrosky, a long-time guitar player with decades of experience.
Eleven years ago, Bobrosky decided to pick up another instrument besides the guitar — the ukulele. About a year later, she began helping older adults learn and improve their skills with the instrument.
“The group has been getting together for 10 years now,” Bobrosky said.
The crew of ukulele players used to gather at the Mount Vernon Senior Center before moving to Burlington.
There was also a two-year period when Bobroksy led the class on Zoom throughout the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Post-lockdown, Bobroksy has continued to teach ukulele lessons at the Burlington Senior Center from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays. The group will occasionally even get together to play at other events.
With over 300 songs that the group practices, there are many opportunities for participants to practice, learn and grow their ukulele skills.
