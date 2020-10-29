Anacortes, a major provider of water in the region, is investing $13 million into upgrades to its Water Treatment Plant to provide better backup and storage capacity, city officials said Tuesday.
The city is installing a new 1,950-foot raw water pipeline that will pump raw water from the Skagit River to the city’s water plant on River Bend Road near Mount Vernon. Anacortes Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said the new pipeline will serve as a backup in case the city’s old raw water line — which was built in 1970 — breaks or needs maintenance.
“There’s no sense in having a water treatment plant if you can’t get water,” Buckenmeyer said on a tour of the project Tuesday.
The city provides water to 60,000 people, including those in Anacortes, the town of La Conner, the two refineries in Skagit County, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the city of Oak Harbor and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, he said.
“Right now we have one pipe, and if it breaks, we’re toast,” Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said during the tour.
Work was underway Tuesday to pull the new water pipeline from the east side of the Skagit River to the city’s intake station on the west side of the river. The work involved staging the pipe in sections on cranes across farmland and pulling it, a few feet at a time, underground and beneath the river.
The scale of the work — drilling 1,950 feet underground — is a “once-in-a-lifetime project,” said Brandt Barnes, with the Skagit Public Utility District, who is working as a consultant on the Anacortes project.
The project also benefits the Skagit PUD, which receives water from Anacortes through intertie connections to supplement its water system during drought conditions.
The second part of the $13 million project is construction of a new clear well, a 2-million-gallon tank that stores and disinfects water as the final stage of the treatment process.
Buckenmeyer said the city issued a municipal bond to pay for the project and will pay back the bond through water utility rates.
The project began this summer and is expected to be complete by year’s end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.