DECEPTION PASS — Deception Pass Tours recently received a variance from the state to return to the water, which means the Island Whaler is back in service after a lengthy stint at the dock due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are one of the fortunate ones to be open for business,” said Deception Pass Tours owner and captain, Brett Ginther. “We got the OK to open on Sunday, and we were scrambling. We really weren’t expecting it. Lucky for us, we had already done a lot of work in preparation for the possibility.”
The company’s return to operation comes with safety requirements, including a reduction in number of passengers.
While the boat’s full capacity is 33, only eight passengers per tour (two households) will be allowed. Passenger groups will be seated on opposite sides of the vessel and separated by an empty row.
“We are extremely limited on just how many people we can take out,” Ginther said. “It’s two families, four and four. Then they are separated.”
Mandatory hand sanitizing will take place before boarding and upon exiting the boat. All employees and passengers must wear masks during tours while maintaining social distancing. Neither employees nor guests will be allowed aboard if they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Protocols will continue after the boat has docked. All surfaces will be sprayed with disinfectant and wiped down between every tour.
“Every business that is able to open right now should be insisting on the same standard of compliance to show support for the others who are still waiting for the next phase,” said Terica Ginther, Deception Pass Tours marketing coordinator.
Brett Ginther said it’s a relief to be able to return to business, but they have sustained losses they can’t get back.
“We already lost three months of business,” he said. “... We only run six months out of the year. We are running now, but that time is not something you can just make up. It’s not only us, but so many other businesses. I really feel bad for all those other businesses. It’s so tough.”
One of those still waiting is Island Adventures Whale Watching, which is holding out for Phase 3 of Safe Start Washington. The size of its boats is the determining factor.
“Our boats are much larger,” said Erin Gless, lead naturalist for the company. “We operate two boats, one out of Port Angeles and the other in Anacortes. The boat in Anacortes is 6,000 square feet with three viewing decks.”
With a capacity of 150 passengers, even cutting that number in half to 75 is more than Phase 2 allows. Cutting the passenger load further isn’t feasible because of the costs of operating the large vessels.
“So we get to open in Phase 3, which is when movie theaters will be open at 50% percent capacity,” Gless said. “It is disappointing for us. We had hoped to be seen more as a restaurant, considering we believe we have the capability to socially distance passengers. We just think that number of 75 was just a bit daunting for the state. We certainly understand the decision; it’s just not the one we were hoping for.”
