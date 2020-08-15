Two men allegedly robbed at gunpoint a man and woman in their vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station in the Sedro-Woolley area early Saturday morning.
A person reported at about 3:45 a.m. that they were robbed by two men in masks with a rifle while parked at the Gull Station on Highway 20 west of Sedro-Woolley, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Sigman said.
The gas station was closed at the time.
A shot was fired before the two men fled on foot northbound on Collins Road, Sigman said. There were no injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office and Sedro-Woolley Police Department responded to the call. Officers conducted a K-9 and drone search of the area but did not locate the suspects.
Shortly after the robbery was reported, an altercation occurred over a reportedly stolen vehicle between two men in a second vehicle and the man in the first vehicle, Sigman said. The incident was not believed to be connected to the robbery.
The robbery is still under investigation.
