Mark Gutierrez left the Navy in April because of a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.
While receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, he became aware of Project Hero, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and first responders who face challenges.
“So Project Hero uses bicycling as a form of recreational therapy to help veterans and first responders get their lives back,” Gutierrez said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Particularly those struggling with (traumatic brain injury) and PTSD.”
Gutierrez is near the end of a cross-country ride that will have him cover almost 5,000 miles in about five months. During his ride he is raising money for Project Hero.
He was to spend Wednesday night in Sedro-Woolley, meeting with local officials while he was there there, before setting off again for the last leg of his ride.
He will be meeting Thursday with those at the police and fire departments in Anacortes.
Gutierrez said Project Hero was a convergence of things that fit him, from its focus on cycling to the cause it champions.
“Cycling for me has always been an outlet,” he said. “(Project Hero) was kind of a nexus of everything. Here’s a nonprofit that benefits a similar population and similar interests. It’s also a smaller nonprofit so I figured my efforts would be more appreciated there.”
There have been some obstacles since Gutierrez set off on his journey in mid-May.
”Well, I got attacked by a hawk in Colorado. He just really didn’t like me,” Gutierrez said. “He just kept making dive bombs on my helmet, he followed me for two or three miles continuously striking me … fortunately he only attacked my helmet.”
Those interested in supporting injured veterans and Project Hero can visit weareprojecthero.org or Gutierrez’s donation link at http://r2r.convio.net/goto/mark.
As for other ways to help, Gutierrez urges people to not forget about those who serve their community and to empathize with those who are struggling.
“One of the big things is just showing appreciation and gratitude to the first responders and veterans. It’s more than just saying ‘thank you for your service.’ It’s taking time to empathize and be present with them,” he said.
Gutierrez saw combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, serving as an explosive ordnance disposal officer.
Since its inception, Project Hero has helped more than 10,000 veterans and first responders by building and providing adaptive bikes and through community-based programs in more than 45 cities throughout the U.S.
