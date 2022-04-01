MOUNT VERNON— Negotiations between Washington Bulb Co. and an elected committee of field workers that spanned several days wrapped up Wednesday.
The striking workers of the bulb and cut-flower farm that spans a thousand acres voted to negotiate with the company without pursuing a union contract on March 24.
The negotiations took place on March 25 and March 28. The company sent a formal document March 29 outlining changes they pledged to make to the elected worker committee and farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said Edgar Franks, political director for the union.
Familias Unidas por la Justicia sent the document to its lawyer, Kathleen Phair Barnard, to look over.
Barnard approved of the document and sent it back to the union for the workers to sign.
Familias Unidas por la Justicia collected worker signatures and brought the document to Washington Bulb Co. on Thursday, where representatives from the company added their signatures, Franks said.
Washington Bulb Co. committed to improve working conditions for field workers, including providing gloves and hand cream to prevent rashes on workers’ skin caused by a liquid that oozes from flower stems, compensating workers for time spent walking from their cars to the field and ensuring that all work is performed on company time, Franks said.
Additionally, management agreed to try to give workers an equal amount of hours and provide better training for supervisors.
Workers did not receive a raise in bonuses as they had demanded when they were on strike, but Washington Bulb Co. said that there is a chance of higher bonuses next flower season, Franks said.
Leo Roozen, president of Washington Bulb Co., listened to workers’ ideas during negotiations and remained transparent.
“Workers appreciated hearing everything directly from the president,” Franks said.
Washington Bulb Co. released a statement in response to the negotiations with its workers.
“Washington Bulb Co. is always willing to listen to the critiques, criticisms, concerns or any other feedback presented by our employees,” the statement says. “We recognize there are areas for improvement within the company and hearing each individual’s voice is integral to seeking progressive solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.