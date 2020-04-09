While the risk of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 persists, the Skagit County Natural Resources Division is suspending its water quality sampling programs.
"We are doing that in order to follow the state's stay-at-home order," Natural Resources Division Manager Michael See said. "The public health risk right now outweighs collecting the samples."
Through one program, teams of two typically visit about 20 sampling sites along local rivers, creeks and sloughs each week. Through that effort, called ambient monitoring, about 40 sites total are checked every other week.
The work, involving office time, driving time and lab visits, involves several points of contact with others.
"There are before and after the trip interactions (at the office), there's using a shared vehicle, there's going to the lab and interacting with people there," See said.
Through another program, groups venture into stormy weather to sample in areas of the Samish River watershed, where bacterial pollution has long been a problem for shellfish growers downstream and has often coincided with heavy rain that causes the river to rise.
Because the storm sampling is required in order to determine whether shellfish can be harvested from those farms, that effort is being continued by Taylor Shellfish Farms in the interim.
"We're just grateful that the state Department of Health was flexible enough to do that and give us that opportunity and to not just mandatorily be closed every time we crossed the (river level) threshold," Taylor Shellfish spokesman Bill Dewey said.
Skagit County Pollution Identification and Correction Coordinator Karen DuBose said staff at the company's Samish Bay operation will collect samples from the same monitoring location and deliver them to the same certified lab, as is done by the county.
"If we have enough rain ... they are just going out to grab samples just like we would," she said.
For years, the county has compiled data from both water quality monitoring programs into annual reports that provide insight into the health of waterways throughout the Skagit and Samish watersheds.
The effort to collect that data will resume as soon as it is deemed safe.
"As soon as we feel the public health risk has reduced to an acceptable level we will be resuming the sampling," See said. "We're trying to do our part right now to flatten the curve."
While missing bi-weekly monitoring for an indefinite period of time this spring will cause a data gap, See said he doesn't expect much of an impact to otherwise long-term trends.
"I don't see a big impact to our data. We have so many years of springtime data to look back on, so if we miss a month of sampling I think we'll be all right," he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.