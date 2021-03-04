SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team beat a rival school and remained undefeated in the process with the Tigers' 2-0 victory over Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday.
Bri Navarro scored off a Hannah Sayer corner kick and Nyomie Schwetz scored off a corner kick to lift the Tigers to victory. Emma Fleury and Megan Gustafson were in goal for the shutout.
Burlington-Edison upped its record to 6-0.
It wasn't an easy one to win, Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said.
"Our girls did a great job adjusting to Sedro's defense and sticking to our game plan. Playing a rival school like Sedro is always difficult and we were happy to come away with a win," he said.
Sedro-Woolley fell to 1-3-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
BLAINE — Camryn Kerr scored two goals and Emma Foley had a goal and an assist as the Seahawks got the victory on Blaine's new turf field.
Kerr struck twice in the first half, including a goal assisted by Foley; Foley added a second-half goal assisted by Megan McKenna to widen the Seahawks' lead.
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said in addition to those three players, Genna Oliver had a sterling game.
Eva Kephart was in goal for the shutout as Anacortes improved to 3-2-1.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs (0-5) fell in the close match despite a late goal by Parker Halgren. Madi Robertson provided the assist in the 65th minute.
Cross Country
Lynden at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs took the top three spots in both the boys' and girls' race against the Lions.
In the girls' race, senior Lauren Benham came out on top with a finish of 21 minutes, 53 seconds. She was followed by sophomore teammates Makendra McCarty (22:42) and Sophia Martin (23:19). With five of the top six finishers, the Cubs won the team race with 17 points to the Lions' 38.
In the boys' race, sophomore Tové Schweizer won in 17:44. Two more sophomores, Todd Montgomery (17:48) and Koen Schweizer (17:57), were close behind. The Cubs won the team competition 22-33.
Burlington-Edison at Sehome
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners breezed to victory in both the boys' and girls' competition.
Burlington-Edison's Mila Hoagland was the highest-finishing Tiger in the girls' race with a sixth-place finish (18:32). Sage Mailhiot finished seventh (19:09).
In the boys' race, Burlington-Edison senior Bryce Robinson finished seventh (16:01). Teammate Will Corcoran also landed in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish (16:58).
