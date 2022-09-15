BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison cross country teams hosted Mount Vernon Christian, Lynden Christian and Oak Harbor in a meet Wednesday on trails at the Port of Skagit.
On the girls' side, the Tigers finished first with 26 points followed by Oak Harbor (42) and Mount Vernon Christian (67). Lynden Christian did not field a full team.
Jocelyn Serrano finished second for Burlington-Edison with a time of 21 minutes, 12 seconds. Taryn Booth was third in 21:30, Alexia Englund was sixth (23:03), Lydia TerBeek placed eighth (23:11) and Evie Bradbury took ninth (23:15).
Evangeline Fikkert paced the Hurricanes with her fifth-place finish of 22:41.
Oak Harbor won the boys’ meet with 26 points while the Tigers tallied 43, followed by Lynden Christian (73) and Mount Vernon Christian (100).
Yahir Marban led the Tigers as he finished fourth (17:37). Caleb Hawkins placed sixth (18:17) and Landon Stallings was eighth (18:47).
For the Hurricanes, Isaac Betz crossed the finish line in 10th, stopping the watch at 19:33.
Meridian, Mount Vernon at Mount Baker
DEMING — The Mount Vernon girls dominated with a score of 18 points, followed by Meridian with 46 and Mount Baker with 67.
Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer crossed the finish line first with a time of 16:34. Ava Rifenbury was second (16:44), Kiera Ruble third (16:54), Leila Stampanoni fourth (18:09) and Elin Neuhaus eighth (18:34).
Nicholas Hoyer finished second for the Mount Vernon boys, who placed second, in 14:45. Henry Fikkert was eighth (15:15) and Noah Brown was 10th (15:22).
Sedro-Woolley, Ferndale at Squalicum
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty won the girls' meet and paced the Cubs to a first-place finish.
Sedro-Woolley tallied a team score of 33 points followed by Ferndale with 44 and Squalicum with 46.
McCarty crossed the finish line in 20:41. Abby Vlahovich was fifth (23:03), Fairah Lee took sixth (23:27) and Sophia Martin finished seventh (24:26).
Squalicum won the boys' meet with a score of 16 while the Cubs were second with 45 and Ferndale scored 85.
Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery finished fifth (17:23) while Alex Moore was seventh (18:03) and Talon Upson finished 10th (18:20).
Anacortes, Bellingham, Nooksack Valley at Lakewood
LAKEWOOD — The Anacortes girls took five of the top six sports and cruised to the victory.
The Seahawks tallied 16 points, followed by Bellingham (44) and Lakewood (77).
Jessica Frydenlund paced the field as she finished first in 18:11. Carolyn Chambers came in second (20:06), Casey Lemrick was fourth (20:45), Abigail Goodwin was fifth (21:10) and Dylan Willingham finished sixth (21:15).
The Anacortes boys finished third with 51 points behind Bellingham’s 30 and Lakewood's 43.
Anacortes' John Von Hagel crossed the finish line in seventh place (17:44), just ahead of teammate Frank Peterson (17:47). Dylan Rowell was 10th (17:59).
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Lakewood Cougars 1
LAKEWOOD — Burlington-Edison rolled to the Northwest Conference victory.
"The team was really locked in and played some great tennis,” said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "Our goal in these early season matches is to make small adjustments throughout the match and apply what we've been working on in practice."
In singles, Spencer Betz won at the top spot 6-0, 6-4 while Charlie Elliott rallied at No. 2 for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 triumph. Michael Hoagland was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
"Charlie Elliott played an amazingly gritty match versus a tough opponent," Wallace said. "He made some great adjustments ...”
In doubles, the Tigers’ No. 1 duo of Charlie King and Luke Granger won 6-2, 6-1. Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson won their match 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Brandon Mair and Zak Vaquero won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks swept the Northwest Conference match.
"Anacortes boys played strong tennis," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "They got to the net and were able to place the ball well."
At No. 1 singles, Matthew Rutz defeated Kian Dehghan 6-2, 6-0 while Colton Hong won at No. 2, 6-3, 4-6(14-12). Andrew Van Egdom won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 and Jae Yoon Lee won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson were victorious 6-2, 6-3 at the top spot. Sawyer Nichols and Davis Fogle won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Volleyball
Bellingham Bayhawks 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in the Northwest Conference match before the Bayhawks rallied to win 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.
Mount Vernon is 0-3 in conference and 0-4 overall.
"We came out strong and intentional and won the first set handily," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "The second set we held the lead for most of the game but ended up losing. The third set we had a great finish and the girls dug in and showed their spark. The fourth set was a tough start for us defensively."
The Bulldogs’ Eliza Lindsey finished with 29 digs to go along with four aces. Ella Burton had six kills, Emma Johnson finished with three kills and Lauryn Boon collected three blocks, three kills and three aces.
Fellowship Christian Eagles 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — Concrete fell 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 and dropped to 2-4 on the season.
"It was a hard fought battle," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "Fellowship Christian was the better team. They made fewer errors and more serves."
The Lions’ Kelsey Edwards was 9-for-9 from the service line with two aces and had eight kills. Kayleigh Collins finished with 13 digs while Kelsy Martin was 9-for-10 serving with six assists and 13 digs.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley JV 3,
La Conner 0
LA CONNER — The Braves lost the nonleague game to fall to 0-4.
