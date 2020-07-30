Heat advisory for Thursday

A heat advisory has been issued for much of Skagit County east of Sedro-Woolley for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, where temperatures may reach into the 90s.

The National Weather Service announced the advisory Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures climbed into the 80s — a common occurrence in recent weeks.

The advisory was extended Wednesday from east of the state's Cascade Range to the western slopes and valleys.

Such hot temperatures can cause heat illnesses, according to the advisory. Illness can be avoided by staying hydrated and cool. It's particularly important not to leave people, children or pets in vehicles, and recommended to avoid strenuous activities mid-day.