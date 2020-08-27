SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Winnie Houser Park & Playfields spent its first years as an open swath of land after being purchased by the city in 2012. It’s come a long way since then.
The 9.5-acre park, located off Rhodes Road at the west end of the city, was recently finalized with a paved walking path, parking lot and restrooms, as well as improvements to the park’s soccer fields.
“This park is a real gem for the city and the community,” said Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson. “Especially with park space at such a premium.”
The soccer fields would have been bustling with teams — in particular, squads from the Sedro-Woolley Youth Soccer Association — taking full advantage of its manicured pitches. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to those sorts of team activities.
Plenty of folks, however, are making full use of the park’s newest amenities while the weather is cooperative.
“This park will really serve the community as a whole,” Johnson said. “There are soccer fields, and they are also using them for lacrosse. There are all kinds of opportunities. It’s going to bring individuals and teams into the city, and that is always a plus. And right now, it’s a great place for families.”
A $297,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office paved the way for the park’s final improvements, which cost a total of $457,000.
“It has been a big project,” said Sedro-Woolley Public Works Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina. “Paving, installing an irrigation system, restrooms, landscaping and putting in a walking path.”
The six soccer fields of various sizes will be welcomed by a city starving for space.
“It’s a real nice soccer facility,” Salseina said. “The walking path is 9 feet wide around the field’s perimeter. The wide path makes it very accessible.”
Salseina said having a paved parking lot, as opposed to gravel, is a definite improvement.
“When the rain comes, it will really make a difference,” he said. “It’s a beautiful facility that everyone can use.”
