MOUNT VERNON — The winter homeless shelter at the Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church opened Tuesday and will provide 23 overnight beds through March 25.
Operated by Friendship House and funded by Skagit County, the shelter began its third year in service after being granted a permit by the city Monday.
However, getting a bed is no longer first-come, first served. This year, the shelter is using Community Action’s Coordinated Entry system to prioritize who gets in.
This will help ensure the most vulnerable, at-risk people are offered a bed, said Sarah Hinman, Skagit County Housing and Community Services division manager.
Those selected can stay at the shelter nightly through March 25, or until they give up their spot, she said.
Coordinated Entry is used by many of the county’s housing and homeless support services, meaning signing up can get people access to more services, Hinman said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.