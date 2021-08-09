Two potential mental health service providers bidding to provide treatment at a new county-owned mental health treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley have pulled out of the running — at least temporarily.
Citing uncertainty around the new facility’s opening date, both providers — the only two to have submitted bids by Monday’s meeting of the Skagit County Commissioners — withdrew, county facilities manager Ken Hansen said during the meeting.
While the majority of the 16-bed evaluation and treatment center building will be completed by the planned Aug. 16 date, delays on specific materials will push the final completion date back several months.
With an uncertain opening date, neither provider was yet comfortable signing a lease agreement, Hansen said.
The county will re-write the lease agreements to provide more flexibility for a potential provider and hopes to have more bids by next week for the later opening date, Hansen said.
When opened, the center on Highway 20 will provide acute, short-term mental health care, offering stabilization and connections to longer-term treatment. It is the first step in the process to replace the 141-bed long-term inpatient facility on the grounds of the former Northern State Hospital with several smaller facilities embedded in the community.
The closure of the 141-bed facility is scheduled for 2023.
