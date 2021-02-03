The athletes wear masks. They're divided into groups of six.
The high school sports activity gearing up this week in Skagit County may not look like the drills that normally happen, but coaches and administrators hope these practices are a sign competition may be getting closer.
Several schools started larger scale practices this week, with cross country, swimming and diving, and football getting started among the larger schools. Soccer and volleyball are set to start practice next week.
Practices are governed by strict safety rules, such as the required use of masks and the use of pods to enable contact tracing if needed. But coaches say it's good to get larger groups on the practice field.
Burlington-Edison cross country coach Sue Wright said changes due to COVID-19 protocols are plentiful: For example, the team held its initial meeting in the school's wrestling room, rather than a classroom, in order to maintain proper social distancing.
"You can tell they're eager to be back doing something normal-ish. We have had no issues with them following masking protocols. They want to be out there doing something that normal teenagers do," Wright said. "It'll be a little bit of an adjustment getting back into a routine, but in a good way."
After smaller practices this summer, Sedro-Woolley football coach Johnny Lee said it was good to resume larger scale practices.
"I think the intensity definitely picked up. We had a full coaching staff, we had more kids there. That felt normal," Lee said.
That's about all that feels normal. Lee said the coaching staff was forced to get creative, given the six-person pods athletes must remain in during practices, even though more athletes are taking part overall. That means smaller drills, for now at least, and no 11-on-11 matchups that are often the mainstay of practices.
"We can do tackling drills, individual drills ... I had the DBs today and we ran two-on-two routes and some zone drops. But you've got to structure practices to where you can do the most in the time you have," Lee said Monday. "But it's limited."
Lee said it's been great to see the athletes' reactions.
"They're excited to be out, they're excited to do stuff with their peers," he said.
Whether Sedro-Woolley's football team — and many other teams in the county — get to face opponents in the near future is largely dependent on whether the four-county North Region, of which Skagit County is a part, transitions from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan.
Some of the fall sports for larger schools — cross country and swimming and diving — are permitted to compete while their region is in Phase 1, but the others have to wait until Phase 2.
The next set of phase determinations will be announced Feb. 12. If the North Region advances to Phase 2, the change would take effect Feb. 15.
Anacortes Athletic Director Erik Titus said, "(There's) just a little bit of hope that things might return to something close to normal. ... It's good for our kids, and good for adults too. There are coaches who have done this for years. For them not to have a regimented schedule, they've been thrown in a funk as well. It's good for families as well."
Titus said rules regarding spectators will be governed by individual schools. Whenever possible, he said, schools will try to stream sporting events online.
"The days of coming up to a ticket window, at least right now, that won't be doable. Each school is doing what's best for their community," he said.
While the larger schools in the county are hoping to soon offer the traditional fall sports, the small schools such as La Conner, Concrete and Mount Vernon Christian will be on a different schedule.
They will first offer traditional spring sports, with larger practices beginning as soon as Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.