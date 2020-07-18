MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon woman on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges accusing her of plotting to kill her ex-husband.
Vanessa Valdiglesias-Lavalle, 37, was arrested and charged July 8 in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to convince one of the couple’s children to poison their father.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the incident came to light in early June when Mount Vernon police received a report about a conversation the 11-year-old boy had recorded with his mother.
In that recording, a woman, later identified as Valdiglesias-Lavalle, can be heard telling the boy to tamper with his father’s food or drink using “venom” or rat poison, court documents state.
She also allegedly told the boy not to tell anyone and that after their father’s death, the boy and his sibling would be free to live with their mother, according to documents.
Valdiglesias-Lavalle is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail. Should she be released, she is not to possess any firearm or other dangerous weapon and is to have no contact with her ex-husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.