BURLINGTON — A woman is unharmed after she was rescued on Thursday afternoon from the Skagit River near the Riverside Drive Bridge, the Burlington Fire Department said.
The department responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a woman about 70 yards into the river holding onto a dog and a log snag just north of the bridge, Steven Riggs, assistant chief with the Burlington Fire Department, said in an email.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the Mount Vernon Fire Department joined the rescue mission.
The Sheriff’s Office flew a drone to deliver safety equipment to the woman, while rescue boats were launched, Riggs said. A good Samaritan used a small personal watercraft to assist with the rescue.
The woman was safely brought to shore with flotation devices and life-safety ropes, he said.
The woman was evaluated by Burlington Fire Department paramedics, treated and released. The dog was also evaluated and released to its owner.
“This incident was successful because of a collaborative effort from all the different emergency response teams and working together on a common strategical plan,” Riggs said.
He said the incident is a reminder that “the Skagit River is a powerful body of water with many dangers,” and people should take precautions.
Despite warm air temperatures, river temperatures remain cold enough to shock a person and lead to hypothermia and limited function of their arms and legs.
The river also has many hazards such as currents and snags, including those below the surface that can sink a boat or pull a person or animal underwater.
Riggs said people should swim, fish and boat with a partner, wear a life jacket, know their swimming capabilities and plan an escape route to shore should they fall in.
The river, even at low levels, moves faster than it looks, he said.
