SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Woolley Market, an anchor business and community hub in downtown Sedro-Woolley, will close permanently Saturday, the owners announced this week.
“With no end in sight (to the COVID-19 pandemic), we can’t sustain a business largely based on community events,” said Rebecca Winship, owner and operator of Woolley Market.
Winship and husband Jasan took over the business on Metcalf Street in 2018 — then a combination grocery store, deli and cafe. Rebecca Winship said the business last fall decided to discontinue the grocery store and embrace a business model centered on community events and live music.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic began.
They shut down in March, reopened in June for takeout and in-person dining and were hopeful the business could reopen for music and entertainment in later phases of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase reopening plan.
But as COVID-19 cases continued to rise over the summer, Inslee announced new restrictions, including a ban on live entertainment until Phase 4. Skagit County remains in Phase 2, with no indication of when that might change.
Rebecca Winship said the business felt it had ample floor space for physical distancing for audience members, but that Inslee’s guidelines left little wiggle room.
“It’s definitely been a very hard decision to make, not where we wanted to see this business go, but it’s not like there is going to be any change to the phases or rules,” she said.
The business employs six people.
The Woolley Market on Metcalf Street was opened in 2014 by five original investors. The original owners remodeled the 17,500-square-foot building, which had formerly housed a JCPenney and a local furniture store, and created an early-1900s feel with natural wood floors and beams.
The market helped jump-start revitalization of Sedro-Woolley and other new business activity. Since then, it added a stage and self-serve tap system, one of the first in the state.
After transitioning away from being a grocery store, the Woolley Market was just taking off as a venue for live music, said Weslee Jones, a friend of the owners and a Skagit County musician who played shows at the market.
“They had musicians all over the country come and make a pit stop at Sedro-Woolley on Thursdays at the market,” he said. “It was cool to have that here. It was our own little secret hole in the wall.”
Jones said he sees the market’s closure as a big loss to local musicians and the community.
“This is one of those things where it’s another small business trying to do everything right and follow the rules, and they are the ones really taking the hit,” he said.
On Wednesday afternoon at the Woolley Market, Emali Toop and husband Perry Lewis, who live a few blocks away, were enjoying lunch and board games with son Liam, 4.
The couple said the Woolley Market had a unique community feel.
“You could eat, dance, have fun and have your kiddos (with you),” Toop said.
Toop said she would like to see future tenants in the space use it for something similar.
“We hate to see any of our businesses close,” the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce wrote in a statement. “The Woolley Market will be missed and the work that was done to renovate the building should make it desirable for a buyer. So, we hope to see someone else step up and reopen the space in the future. It has been sad to experience the loss of our small businesses, and we do hope to see our world restore itself in 2021.”
