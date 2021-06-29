Mount Vernon has broken ground on a new playground for 25th Street Park, fully funded by donations from the city’s Kiwanis Club.
Jennifer Berner, Parks and Enrichment Services director, said the playground is on track to open by late July.
At 827 South 25th St., the park is within walking distance of a number of residential neighborhoods, and she said she’s hopeful it will serve the area’s young families well.
The Mount Vernon Kiwanis Club raised $45,000 for the playground, which covers the equipment and shipping, Berner said. City work crews are working on landscaping.
The playground is fairly small, with swings, climbing equipment and slides, Berner said. It was purchased from Northwest Playground Equipment, which will begin installation this week.
She said grant funding isn’t available for all the projects the Parks Department wants to complete, so donations like this go a long way toward meeting the city’s goals.
“Having those partnerships with those civic organizations is key to accomplishing our mission,” she said. “We can’t do what we do all by ourselves.”
Construction had been scheduled to start in spring of 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.