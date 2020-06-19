Work to remove a landslide blocking both directions of Highway 20 near Rockport will begin Monday.
Interwest Construction contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation expect to take at least a month to remove the debris and open the highway, depending on weather.
Cleanup and repair work will require drivers to continue to be detoured around the site between Rockport and Marblemount until further notice. The detour adds about four miles, or 10 minutes, of travel time.
Emergency vehicles will be escorted onto Highway 20 and allowed to use a bypass lane.
Initial evaluations by geotechnical engineers show the slope above the highway is unstable and will require the removal of overhanging trees and rocks before the slope can be reinforced with dowels to hold rock in place.
The initial rockslide occurred the night of June 10, dumping about 150 cubic yards of debris onto both lanes of the highway.
By morning, more rocks had fallen, and crews now estimate 1,000 cubic yards of debris — about 70 dump-truck loads — will need to be removed at a cost of about $700,000, coming from Washington state’s preservation funds.
