Paving is scheduled for Friday on a long-awaited parking expansion at Little Mountain Park in Mount Vernon.
Work may interrupt traffic in the area of the park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city.
The 50-space parking area and access road is on track to open by late July, said Peter Donovan, project development manager for the city.
Little Mountain Park has become more popular as the city has grown, and current parking has long been insufficient, said James Weppler, operation supervisor with the Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services Department in an earlier interview.
The need for additional parking was first identified in a city plan in 1990, he said.
