ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass and the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Cole Beasley, who had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first game against his former team. The Bills (9-3) got their first Thanksgiving win since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in 25 years.

BEARS 24, LIONS 20

DETROIT — Mitchell Trubisky threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting Chicago past Detroit.

The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive and sealed the victory on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson’s interception.

SAINTS 26, FALCONS 18

ATLANTA (AP) — Taysom Hill blocked a punt to set up his 3-yard touchdown catch, later scored on a 30-yard run and the New Orleans Saints clinched their third straight NFC South title by beating the Falcons on Thursday.

