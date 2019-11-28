ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass and the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Cole Beasley, who had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first game against his former team. The Bills (9-3) got their first Thanksgiving win since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in 25 years.
BEARS 24, LIONS 20
DETROIT — Mitchell Trubisky threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting Chicago past Detroit.
The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive and sealed the victory on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson’s interception.
SAINTS 26, FALCONS 18
ATLANTA (AP) — Taysom Hill blocked a punt to set up his 3-yard touchdown catch, later scored on a 30-yard run and the New Orleans Saints clinched their third straight NFC South title by beating the Falcons on Thursday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.