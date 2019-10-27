NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first game in more than five weeks since thumb surgery, and the New Orleans Saints won their sixth straight with a 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
With few exceptions, Brees was accurate and looked composed even as his pass blocking collapsed, completing 34 of 43 passes.
He was intercepted once, by Patrick Peterson, but was not pressured before throwing that aggressive, risky pass down the left sideline, where fullback Zach Line was double-covered.
CHARGERS 17, BEARS 16
CHICAGO — Chicago kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired and Los Angeles hung on for the win.
TEXANS 27, RAIDERS 24
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter to lift Houston to a win over Oakland.
EAGLES 31, BILLS 13
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookie Miles Sanders scored on a career-best 65-yard touchdown run and Philadelphia snapped a two-game skid with a win over Buffalo.
Carson Wentz finished 17 of 24 for 172 and a touchdown passing in a game the Eagles blew open by scoring TDs 83 seconds apart spanning halftime.
49ERS 51, PANTHERS 13
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Tevin Coleman scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, rookie Nick Bosa had three sacks to go along with an acrobatic interception and San Francisco remained unbeaten with a victory over the Carolina Panthers in its highest-scoring game in 26 years.
TITANS 27, BUCCANEERS 23
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left, and Tennessee rallied to beat Tampa Bay for its second straight win.
Tennessee came in with the NFL’s No. 4 scoring defense, having not allowed more than 20 points in a game all season. The Buccaneers entered with the league’s fourth-best offense, averaging 28.8 points a game, and they became the first to top the mark.
PATRIOTS 27, BROWNS 13
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw for 259 yards and two touchdown passes and Bill Belichick earned his 300th NFL coaching victory in the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland.
Belichick sits behind only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) on the NFL’s all-time win list.
RAMS 24, BENGALS 10
LONDON — Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for a career-best 220 yards, Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and Los Angeles beat winless Cincinnati to make for another successful trip to London.
COLTS 15, BRONCOS 13
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to help Indianapolis rally for a victory over Denver.
The NFL’s career scoring leader overcame two earlier misses to keep Indy (5-2) atop the AFC South with its third straight victory.
JAGUARS 29, JETS 15
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sam Darnold went from seeing ghosts to seeing teal.
Darnold was sacked a career-high eight times and threw three interceptions in Jacksonville’s victory over New York.
LIONS 31, GIANTS 26
DETROIT — Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over slumping New York.
The Lions (3-3-1) took a two-TD lead in the first quarter and Stafford’s 41-yard flea flicker to Golladay early in the fourth put them ahead by 12 points.
PACKERS 31, CHIEFS 24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Aaron Jones on a big night for the Green Bay running back, and the Packers held off backup quarterback Matt Moore and the Chiefs.
Jones, who briefly left with a shoulder injury, had seven catches for 159 yards and added 67 on the ground — a big chunk of them in the closing minutes, when the Packers (7-1) sealed the win.
