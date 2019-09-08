JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill early, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a testy and tactful 40-26 victory over the injury-riddled Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Mahomes took a beating and even had to leave the game to get his left ankle taped in the second quarter. He nonetheless looked every bit as good as he did during last year’s MVP campaign, leading the Chiefs to scores on each of their first seven possessions.
Jacksonville lost quarterback Nick Foles to a broken left clavicle.
LIONS 27, CARDINALS 27, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray and the Cardinals nearly finished an improbable comeback in the rookie’s debut, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
The Cardinals had two chances to win in extra time and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals and settle for a tie.
TITANS 43, BROWNS 13
CLEVELAND — Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes — one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry — and the Browns fell flat on their faces in their highly anticipated opener.
RAVENS 59, DOLPHINS 10
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. —Lamar Jackson looked unstoppable from the start and tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help the Ravens humiliate the Dolphins and rookie coach Brian Flores.
RAMS 30, PANTHERS 27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores and Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Todd Gurley started and ran for 97 yards on 14 carries after being limited to 8 yards rushing on five carries in the first half.
EAGLES 32, REDSKINS 27
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, and the Eagles overcame a 17-point deficit. Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three TDs in his first game since Week 14 after not taking a snap in the preseason. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards. The Eagles racked up 436 total yards.
VIKINGS 28, FALCONS 12
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Harris highlighted a thorough thrashing by Minnesota’s defense with two interceptions of Matt Ryan and a fumble recovery.
BILLS 17, JETS 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and the Bills rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit.
After struggling to get much going on offense, the Bills finally were able to move the ball after Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a groin injury.
CHARGERS 30, COLTS 24, OT
CARSON, Calif. — Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime.
The Chargers got the ball to start overtime and went 75 yards on eight plays. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, had 154 all-purpose yards on the day. He ran for 58 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores.
COWBOYS 35, GIANTS 17
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards, and the Cowboys rolled up 494 yards.
49ERS 31, BUCS 17
TAMPA, Fla. — Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in his first game in nearly a year.
PATRIOTS 33, STEELERS 3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots trolled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and then blew them out Sunday night.
A day after the acquiring former Steelers malcontent Antonio Brown, the defending Super Bowl champions showed they might not even need him, getting 341 yards and three touchdown passes from 42-year-old Tom Brady to beat Pittsburgh.
