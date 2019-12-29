FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.
The Patriots won their first eight games, the split the next eight, including the rarity of two losses at home.
CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Chiefs leapfrogged New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
EAGLES 34, GIANTS 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad.
Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the Giants to win the NFC East title.
TITANS 35, TEXANS 14
HOUSTON — Derrick Henry and the Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston team that rested several starters, and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England.
Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South and locked up the division last week, allowing Houston (10-6) to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players.
COWBOYS 47, REDSKINS 16
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia’s victory.
PACKERS 23, LIONS 20
DETROIT — Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a first-round bye.
The Packers (13-3) fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn’t lead until Crosby made his second winning kick against Detroit this season.
SAINTS 42, PANTHERS 10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints took care of business against the reeling Panthers and finished off a 13-3 regular season.
RAVENS 28, STEELERS 10
BALTIMORE — Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, the Ravens relied on a strong defensive performance to finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.
Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, who failed to generate any offense in a game that meant far more to Pittsburgh (8-8) than to the Ravens (14-2).
BRONCOS 16, RAIDERS 15
DENVER — Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and the Broncos put an end to Oakland’s run as an NFL city.
JAGUARS 38, COLTS 20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. The rookie closed out Jacksonville’s disappointing season by strengthening his case to be the team’s starting quarterback next season. Coach Doug Marrone might be around, too.
RAMS 31, CARDINALS 24
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and the Rams bade farewell to the Los Angeles Coliseum and secured their third straight winning season.
Goff passed for 319 yards and hit Cooper Kupp for 99 yards and an early TD, while the Los Angeles defense made four takeaways in the final NFL game at the 96-year-old Coliseum. The Rams (9-7) are moving into palatial SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season.
BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19
MINNEAPOLIS — Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left with the Vikings resting their regulars for the playoffs.
Piñeiro, the latest attempt by the Bears (8-8) to solve their persistent kicking trouble, finished the season with 11 straight made field goals. Mitch Trubisky highlighted another unremarkable performance by hitting Riley Ridley for 34 yards on fourth-and-9 with 2:36 left from midfield to set up the winning kick.
BENGALS 33, BROWNS 23
CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback — a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next — and the Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a victory.
Ohio’s two professional football teams wrapped up another fruitless year together and set course for an offseason of potentially big changes.
FALCONS 28, BUCCANEERS 22, OT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown.
Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, but another non-playoff year ended on a sour note. The Falcons (7-9) tied the game with a field goal on the last play of regulation and won for the sixth time in eight games when Jones became the seventh opposing player to score on a pick-6 off Winston this season.
JETS 13, BILLS 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and New York avoided finishing its fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a win over Buffalo’s backups.
The Jets missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, but finished at 7-9 under first-year coach Adam Gase for their best record since going 10-6 in 2015.
