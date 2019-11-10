NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left, and the Tennessee Titans blocked a last-second field goal attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-32 to spoil the return of NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
The Titans (5-5) only had a chance to take the lead after a bad snap by the Chiefs on Harrison Butker’s fifth field goal attempt of the day. The snap caught holder Dustin Colquitt by surprise, and he threw the ball away in desperation for an intentional grounding call, setting the Titans up at their own 39.
PACKERS 24, PANTHERS 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Preston Smith and Green Bay’s defense stopped Christian McCaffrey at the goal line as time expired and the Packers defeated Carolina at snowy Lambeau Field.
Aaron Jones scored three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season to lead Green Bay (8-2).
VIKINGS 24, COWBOYS 24
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dalvin Cook ran for 97 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down, and had another 86 yards receiving to set up three other scores, helping Minnesota beat Dallas.
Cook, the NFL rushing leader, easily outplayed two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott as the Vikings (7-3) beat a winning team on the road for the first time in almost two years. Minnesota was 0-9-1 in its previous 10 such games.
FALCONS 26, SAINTS 9
NEW ORLEANS — Matt Ryan passed for two touchdowns and Atlanta ended its six-game slide with a victory over the Saints that stopped New Orleans’ six-game winning streak.
Atlanta’s defense stunningly dominated New Orleans’ normally stout offensive line. Coming in with an NFL low seven sacks all season, the Falcons sacked Drew Brees six times, with Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley Jr., Adrian Clayborn and De’Vondre Campbell all getting involved. Jarrett finished with a team-high 2½ sacks.
BROWNS 19, BILLS 16
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 left and Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game losing streak — and took some pressure off first-year coach Freddie Kitchens — with a win over Buffalo.
The Browns (3-6) rallied for a win that kept their season from completely collapsing.
RAVENS 49, BENGALS 13
CINCINNATI — Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in a near-perfect passing performance and added a sensational 47-yard scoring run, Marcus Peters got his third pick-6 of the season — this one off rookie Ryan Finley — and Baltimore won its fifth in a row, routing winless Cincinnati.
STEELERS 17, RAMS 12
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers forced four turnovers — including a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — in an ugly victory that pushed their winning streak to four games and dealt the Rams’ chances of chasing down Seattle and San Francisco in the NFC West a serious blow.
BEARS 20, LIONS 13
CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes, and the Chicago Bears withstood a late charge by Detroit with Jeff Driskel filling in for injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, beating the Lions to snap a four-game losing streak.
BUCCANEERS 30, CARDINALS 27
TAMPA, Fla. — Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.
Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive Winston put together after the Bucs (3-6) ended Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.
JETS 34, GIANTS 27
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker, and the Jets rallied and then held on to beat the Giants for Big Apple bragging rights.
Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder and ran for another score, and Jamal Adams scored on a 25-yard fumble return on a strip-sack as the Jets (2-7) bounced back from an embarrassing 28-16 loss last week at previously winless Miami.
DOLPHINS 16, COLTS 12
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard run in the first half and Miami made a late stop to preserve a victory over Indianapolis.
The Dolphins (2-7) have won two straight after a miserable start and earned their first win at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2013.
