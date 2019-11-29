Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.
General manager Brad Treliving said he received a resignation letter from Peters on Friday that wraps up a weeklong investigation into the veteran coach’s behavior. He refused to discuss whether Peters would continue to be paid, saying only, “He's no longer with the organization.”
“We consider the matter closed,” Treliving said at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. “It’s been a difficult time. But we are going to move forward.”
BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has begun working on the court but will miss at least one more game because of an injured right shoulder.
Irving sat out for the eighth straight time Friday. The All-Star watched from the bench as Brooklyn beat the Boston Celtics 112-107.
The Nets hoped he could return for the second part of their home-and-home against his former team but instead ruled him out once more with an impingement. He was at the arena for an evaluation and coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward that Irving has started shooting, though not participating in any workouts with contact.
Atkinson said Irving would miss the Nets’ game Sunday against Miami and the team will see how he is progressing next week.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — The number of major leaguers allowed to use otherwise-banned drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder dropped to the lowest level since the sport started issuing annual reports in 2008.
The results come in a report issued Monday by Thomas Martin, the Independent Program Administrator for the drug program of Major League Baseball and the players' association.
There were 91 therapeutic use exemptions for HDHD drugs in the year ending with the 2019 World Series. That was down from the previous lows, 101 last year, and 103 in 2017. Exemptions for hyperactivity disorder had ranged from 105-119 annually from 2008-16, prompting some to criticize their issuance as too lenient.
Drugs prescribed to treat HDHD often contain amphetamine and methylphenidate, stimulants on baseball's banned list.
GOLF
n MELBOURNE, Australia — Jason Day has withdrawn from the Presidents Cup because of a back injury. International team captain Ernie Els replaced him with Byeong Hun An of South Korea two weeks before play begins.
Day, a former No. 1 who has battled back problems in his career, says he was practicing in California when the injury occurred.
Els previously had used one of his four captain’s picks on Day, who failed to win this year. An gives the International team two South Koreans for the Dec. 12-15 matches at Royal Melbourne.
TRACK AND FIELD
n LONDON — Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year’s Tokyo Games.
Announcing his plans on his YouTube channel on Friday, Farah said: "I’m really excited to be competing. I’m back on the track.”
Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich in August 2017.
SOCCER
n GENEVA — FIFA banned Brazilian soccer official Ricardo Teixeira for life on Friday for taking millions of dollars in bribes, four years after he was indicted by American federal prosecutors.
In an overdue judgment by the FIFA ethics committee, Teixeira was found guilty of taking bribes linked to commercial contracts for South American competitions from 2006-12.
Teixeira was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), but it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.
The ban cuts formal ties to soccer for the 72-year-old Teixeira, who resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2012 ahead of being formally implicated in a decade-old World Cup kickback scandal.
