PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Nick Taylor opened with an eagle, closed with two birdies and made a gorgeous day feel even better with an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula that gave him the lead Thursday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Most of the interest over three courses in the rotation was at Spyglass Hill, which featured Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, along with five NFL quarterbacks that included Peyton Manning and his recently retired brother, Eli.
The iconic scenery is at Pebble Beach, especially when the surf turns a turquoise hue under so much sunshine.
Taylor went about his business quietly, and most effectively.
Starting on the back nine at Monterey Peninsula, with a chilly breeze at his back, he hit 4-iron to a back pin that settled 4 feet away for an eagle, hit 3-iron out of the rough for a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and knew he was playing well when he hit 4-iron to 10 feet on the first hole, a 495-yard par 4 that feels even longer when the air is cold at sea level.
Better still was the finish — a 5-iron back toward the ocean to 5 feet, and then a wind-aided 3-iron from 240 yards on a back tee he had never seen to 20 feet.
“A nice start,” Taylor said, referring to his 4-iron that set up eagle and the 63 that matched his low round on the tour. “The weather helps out. If it’s raining, it’s windy, five-and-a-half hours is a long round. But we were very relaxed today, joked all day, and I felt like the mood was great.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n MISSOULA, Mont. — Sayeed Pridgett finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals to propel the Montana Grizzlies to a 92-82 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday night.
Pridgett hit 8 of 17 shots from the floor and made 7 of 8 free throws for the Grizzlies (13-10, 9-3 Big Sky Conference), who moved into first place in the conference by snapping the Eagles’ six-game winning streak. Kendal Manuel added 18 points and four assists. Timmy Falls pitched in with 11 points and four assists, while Mack Anderson contributed 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.
Jacob Davison topped Eastern Washington (15-7, 8-3) with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Davison was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and four assists. Mason Peatling had 20 points, seven boards and five assists. Freshman Casson Rouse scored 11, accounting for all the points scored by the Eagles’ bench.
PRO FOOTBALL
n LOS ANGELES — Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career.
Weddle apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter on Thursday, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn’t use the specific word.
“I love y’all. We had a great run!” Weddle tweeted at his three NFL teams, adding the hashtag #BEARDOUT.
Weddle played nine seasons for the San Diego Chargers and three more for the Baltimore Ravens before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams. The native of the far-flung LA suburbs started all 16 games for the Rams, but said in December that he didn’t expect to return for the second season of his contract with the club.
The 35-year-old Weddle became one of the NFL’s toughest and most durable safeties after San Diego drafted him out of Utah in the second round in 2007. He became a starter for the Bolts in 2008, and he only missed six games over the next 12 seasons while making 29 interceptions in the regular season and one more in the playoffs.
n Mike Vrabel has finalized his Titans coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as Tennessee’s inside linebackers coach.
Who calls defensive plays for 2020 has yet to be determined, but it will be someone currently on staff after the moves announced Thursday. Vrabel did not hire a defensive coordinator to replace Dean Pees.
“Adding quality coaches to our staff has always been my priority with the ability to teach, develop and inspire,” Vrabel said in a statement. ”I have known Jim (Haslett) since my rookie season at Pittsburgh and was impressed with how he taught and developed the players on our defense. Over his career, he has experience and success as a head coach, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach.”
Vrabel lured Pees out of retirement in January 2018 after being hired as Tennessee’s head coach. Pees announced his retirement for the second time Jan. 20, a day after the Titans lost the AFC championship game to Kansas City.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• AMES, Iowa — University leaders have determined there’s not enough evidence to pursue charges stemming from allegations that University of Iowa marching band members were targets of abuse during last season’s football game at Iowa State University.
Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse as well as sexual harassment before, during and after the Sept. 14 contest at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said in a news release Wednesday that the two universities’ presidents, lawyers and police chiefs had discussed the investigation and decided not to seek charges.
Presidents of the University of Northern Iowa and the two other schools have agreed to work together in reviewing and improving game management policies, Richards said.
