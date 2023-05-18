Nigel LeGresley

Nigel LeGresley

 By Seagull Scientific

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagull Scientific ("Seagull" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of software for designing, printing, and automating the production of barcodes, labels, documents, and RFID tags, today announced that Nigel LeGresley has joined the Company as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. LeGresley is a senior enterprise software executive with deep experience across strategy, finance and operations. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Harold Boe.


