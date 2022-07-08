Nina believes differences can lead to resolution and values collaboration to create change.
SEATTLE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nina Martinez has been a small business champion serving as the Board Chair of a statewide civil rights organization for many years. As the previous founder/CEO of an organic bread manufacturing company and the current owner of a technology consulting firm, Martinez knows the battles that are fought first-hand. Business owners struggle to keep the doors open due to issues including little access to capital and technology; language barriers; and a lack of understanding of permitting, procurement, and compliance. Displacement is also a concern as landlords sell their properties to developers, leaving small businesses to find another commercial property while trying to retain their customers and employees.
"I am concerned about small business success in our district. Having owned a small business of fewer than 50 employees, I have experienced what many I support currently deal with, especially as a person of color. One of the issues that stand out is displacement. Property owners sell to developers leaving the small business owner in a difficult position. Another issue that is impacting everyone right now is hiring. It is challenging to find people. If you do, they often leave for a higher salary once they are trained. Small business owners can't keep pace salary-wise, yet they continually pay the cost of hiring and training time. Small businesses are the driver of our economy, and I want to ensure these people have a seat at the table as legislation gets crafted," says Nina Martinez, candidate for House Representative, 46th District, Position 2
.
"Nina Martinez understands the small business owner's critical role in the local economy. As one myself, I want a State Representative who will fight to ensure the legislature prioritizes us; I believe Nina Martinez will champion small businesses in Olympia and get things done," says Shiao-Yen Wu, CEO of WPI Real Estate Services Inc.
Nina Martinez has spent time in Olympia working on Governor Inslee's task forces on hate crimes, gun violence, fighting for better working conditions for farmworkers, police accountability, and more. Ms. Martinez's campaign is grassroots—knocking on doors of small businesses and conversing with people, including those in Asian, Black, and Hispanic communities. She has the knowledge, wisdom, and experience to produce significant change.
"For the last 12 years, Nina has worked with Legislators like local leaders and me to have an honest dialogue about the challenges for the 46th district and statewide. From those conversations, she has created action plans that have had successful results. Nina believes that differences can lead to resolution and values collaboration with others to build change. That is the kind of leadership we need in Olympia. I know our communities will benefit from Nina's professional experience, advocacy experience, and lived experience," says Representative Lillian Ortiz Self, House Democratic Caucus Chair.
Ms. Martinez's more excellent vision is to reimagine a future business landscape that more fully addresses the economic future of small businesses anchored in relief, recovery, restructuring, equity, and prosperity for all, not just a few.
About Nina Martinez
For the last 15 years, Nina Martinez has worked with Legislators and local leaders to have an honest dialogue about the challenges in place for the 46th district and statewide. She believes differences can lead to resolution, and collaboration to change. She has worked with small business owners to develop strategic management planning, retain and re-engage new customers, and gain access to capital. Her software and technology business consulting firm, Nina Martinez Consulting (ninamartinez.com), works with high-level executives across many industries on various services: cybersecurity, strategy, risk, compliance, and resilience project management. Learn more about Nina here: https://electninamartinez.com/
Media Contact
Bettina Carey, We emPower Your Life, 1 206-349-4297, askbettina@weempoweryourlife.com
SOURCE Nina Martinez
