Youth sports entertainment concept to bring its world-class obstacle courses and arenas to the Pacific North West

SPOKANE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation, the Colorado-based leading provider of world-class obstacle course arenas and experiences across the country, recently signed a development deal to bring a new Arena location to Spokane, Washington. This announcement comes shortly after unveiling its new mobile franchise opportunity and marks the brand's first entry into the Pacific North West region of the United States.


