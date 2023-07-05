Company appoints industry exec to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Niranjan Vijayaragavan as Chief Product Officer. He brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience to Nintex, having driven product strategy, vision and execution at organizations like Microsoft, BCG, Expedia, Avalara and—most recently—at Nuna, a health-tech company.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.