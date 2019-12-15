TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 18 points, Filip Petrusev added 16 and No. 6 Gonzaga withstood No. 15 Arizona's furious late rally for an 84-80 win on Saturday night.
The Zags (11-1) fought through a tense first half and shut down Arizona during two second-half runs to go up 80-65 with 2:12 left.
After struggling most of the night, Arizona (10-2) went on a 15-1 run to close to two, but Gonzaga's Ryan Woolridge sealed the victory by hitting two free throws with 1.7 seconds left.
Gonzaga played a crisp offensive game, repeatedly beating the Wildcats with ball screens, and cleaned up the defensive glass in the second half after giving up a rash of second-chance points in the first.
The Zags also shut down Arizona star freshman Nico Mannion, who had seven points on 3-for-20 shooting, including 1-for-10 on 3-point attempts.
Joel Ayayi added 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists as Gonzaga won its 10th straight road game to extend the nation's longest active streak.
Gonzaga did it with Killian Tillie in foul trouble most of the night before he limped off to the locker room with about seven minutes left.
The Wildcats started strong with a boost from a boisterous McKale Center crowd and Zeke Nnaji's early energy. After that, Arizona struggled from the perimeter and had numerous defensive breakdowns in the second half as Gonzaga pulled away, prompting coach Sean Miller to repeatedly point to his assistants and yell "Get him out of there!"
The Wildcats finally found some cohesiveness at both ends, getting the fans out of their seats during the big late run before falling short.
Nnaji had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Josh Green added 17 points for Arizona, which shot 8-for-30 from 3-point range.
Gonzaga hosts No. 17 North Carolina on Wednesday.
