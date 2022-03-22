EBERSBERG, Germany, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The noax hygienic industrial PCs points with their unique 2 x 360° all-round protection. The high quality and robustness combined with exceptional protection and a modern design – perfect for use in the food industry.
In order to meet the extremely high hygiene regulations in the production of food (HACCP-compliant), the systems and hardware are often cleaned several times a day. The industrial PCs from noax are equipped with food-safe seals and have no gaps or dead spaces in which dirt, bacteria or the like can accumulate. Thanks to this design, the daily cleaning of noax industrial computers with water, acids or alkalis in food processing plants no longer poses a challenge.
"If we do not pass an audit, which our customers regularly carry out, we are no longer allowed to deliver." (Hans Kupfer & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG)
The industrial PCs from noax can be easily cleaned in production without having to cover them up first. This not only saves time, but also costs. The special equipment and design of the noax Hygienic industrial PCs means that hardware failure is ruled out right from the start, so that additional costs are avoided. For this reason, when purchasing industrial PCs, companies do not just decide based on the price.
Key points of the noax hygienic industrial PCs:
- Certified 2 x 360° all-round protection
- Hygienic design (in accordance with HACCP)
- Protection class certification up to IP69K
- Easy cleaning
- Glove usability
"The cold, the water, the humidity, none of these are friends of technology, the noax IPCs withstand this procedure wonderfully." (Micarna)
Everyday work should not be determined by the hardware. On the contrary, everyday work should determine much more about the choice of the right hardware.
noax Technologies ranks among the world's leading manufacturers of high-end, rugged and reliable industrial PCs. The company has over 25 years of experience in developing and producing completely sealed systems. noax also offers its customers a full spectrum of services ranging from consultation and sales to installation and comprehensive support. noax industrial PCs are used all over the world in the most demanding of industrial environments at well-known companies in the automotive, logistics, food processing, and chemical industries, amongst others. These computers were developed specifically for industrial use and prove their resistance to heat, cold, moisture, dust, vibration, and shock on a daily basis.
