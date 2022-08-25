Credited to The Marquesa Hotel

Credited to The Marquesa Hotel

 By Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd.

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with a collection of 25 distinct and visually captivating properties, today announced the acquisition of 50% ownership in The Marquesa Hotel, and the award-winning Café Marquesa, in Key West, Florida. Current owners and operators of 35 years, Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer and Derek deBoer, will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.