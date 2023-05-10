Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Cathy R. Smith as chief financial officer, effective May 29, 2023. Smith joins Nordstrom from Bright Health Group where she has served as chief financial and administrative officer since 2020. 

In this role, Smith will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, internal audit, treasury, investor relations and strategic sourcing. 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.