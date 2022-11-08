Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the fall of 2023. The new store will be located in The Village at Allen in Allen, Texas.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the Allen community, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Allen can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."


