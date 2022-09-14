Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc., Merlone Geier, Centercal Properties LLC, C.E. John Co. and Hummelt Development Company

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in fall of 2023. The new stores will be located in Union Gap and Olympia, WA and Salem, OR.

"We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in Union Gap, Olympia and Salem communities, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to the Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, even more customers in Washington and Oregon can take full advantage of these convenient new locations to pick up online orders and make returns."

