 By Nordstrom, Inc.
  • Sales and earnings in line with updated fiscal 2022 outlook
  • Entering fiscal 2023 with healthier inventory position, down 15 percent from last year and comparable to 2019
  • Company provides fiscal 2023 outlook, including plans to wind down Canadian operations to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $119 million, or $0.74 per diluted share ("EPS"), and earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of $187 million, or 4.5 percent of sales, for the quarter ended January 28, 2023.


