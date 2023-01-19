Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced a net sales decrease of 3.5 percent for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022, compared with the nine weeks ended January 1, 2022. For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 1.7 percent, while net sales at the Nordstrom Rack banner decreased 7.6 percent.


