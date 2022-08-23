Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.
  • Total Company sales increase 12 percent
  • Reports EPS of $0.77 and adjusted EPS of $0.811
  • Updating fiscal year outlook to reflect revised plans for second half

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported second quarter net earnings of $126 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.77 for the quarter ended July 30, 2022. Excluding costs associated with the wind-down of Trunk Club, the Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.81.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.