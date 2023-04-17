Solar prices rise in all markets, wind shows regional variability

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the first quarter of 2023, North American P25* power purchase agreement (PPA) offer prices rose an average of 6.6% to $50.32 per megawatt hour (MWh), according to a new report from LevelTen Energy, operator of the world's largest PPA marketplace. For two years, the LevelTen PPA Price Index has reported an increase in average P25 PPA offer prices, which includes both solar and wind. Solar PPA prices climbed another 8.5% to $49.52 per MWh. LevelTen's P25 wind index rose 4.9% to $51.12 per MWh, after a modest dip last quarter.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.