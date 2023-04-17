Woman & Minority-Owned Business Focused on #BestSelf Medical Aesthetics Gives Back to Puget Sound Nonprofit Organizations

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), a Comprehensive Skin Health & Rejuvenation Center opens its doors on April 24, 2023, in University Place, WA. To celebrate, residents and community members are invited to an open house on April 22, 2pm-5pm. The event offers gift bags, treatment discounts, $5,000 in raffle prizes, and complimentary refreshments.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.