 By Northwest Pipe Company
  • Net sales of $99.1 million decreased 9.4% year-over-year; Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast") net sales increased 2.7% year-over-year
  • Gross profit of $16.6 million increased 12.1% year-over-year
  • Net income of $0.23 per diluted share
  • Backlog1 of $297 million; backlog including confirmed orders2 of $370 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment ("SPP")
  • Precast order book3 of $58 million

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered steel water pipeline systems; stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company will broadcast its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. PT.


