VANCOUVER, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today that Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Northwest Pipe is scheduled to present virtually at 12:15 p.m. ET on March 23rd and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.


