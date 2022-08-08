Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

  • Net sales of $118.5 million increased 60.6% year-over-year
  • Gross profit of $24.1 million increased 152.5% year-over-year
  • Net income of $0.97 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $1.04 per diluted share
  • Record quarterly profits and revenues for both of the recently acquired Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast") businesses
  • Backlog1 of $303 million; backlog including confirmed orders2 of $338 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment ("SPP")
  • Record order book3 of $75 million for Precast

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will broadcast its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

