Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company
  • Net sales of $123.0 million increased 45.3% year-over-year
  • Gross profit of $25.1 million increased 103.2% year-over-year
  • Net income of $0.99 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $1.05 per diluted share
  • Backlog1 of $295 million; backlog including confirmed orders2 of $347 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment ("SPP"), a new quarterly record
  • Order book3 of $74 million for the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast")

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company will broadcast its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.