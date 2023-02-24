Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

New Director brings expertise in human capital and executive leadership.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Irma Lockridge to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board") effective February 22, 2023.


