Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company
  • Financial results to be released after market close on March 15, 2023
  • Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on March 16, 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2023.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.