SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi, the cross-chain messaging infrastructure layer for web3, is excited to announce its support for the Arbitrum Blockchain. With this integration, Arbitrum users can now receive real-time notifications from their favorite dApps on the blockchain through SMS, email, Telegram, wallet-to-wallet DMs, and more.

Notifi aims to solve the broken communication problem in web3 between users across different dApps and blockchain ecosystems. By launching its SDK support and Notifi Hub on Arbitrum, the platform takes a significant step towards achieving this goal. Arbitrum, a Layer 2 solution compatible with Ethereum smart contracts, has seen tremendous growth in the past year, making it an attractive option for developers due to its affordability, speed, and scalability.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.