SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, creator of the award-winning, patented app that follows along with interactive music, sound effects, and character voices as you read a story book to a child, announces that Bahar Wadia has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer and its second leadership team member outside of the founders. As COO, Wadia will bring the discipline to scale Novel Effect.
Prior to Novel Effect, Wadia spent two decades scaling and turning around companies in a wide segment of industries. He has an MBA in economics and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with an engineering background in hardware and software.
At Novel Effect, Wadia will report directly to Matt Hammersley, CEO and Co-Founder, and will be instrumental in setting the strategy, building operational excellence, and driving financial rigor.
Founded in 2015, Novel Effect participated in the 2017 Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars, and has patented technology that was featured on Shark Tank. Their flagship app of the same name has received numerous awards including Webby, Cynopsis, Parents' Choice and Mom's Choice awards.
"Bahar was an essential hire as he completes our leadership team" said Matt Hammersley, CEO of Novel Effect. "As we triple the size of our company, we needed Bahar's operational and financial expertise to put the foundational systems in place and help us handle the explosive growth in our subscriber base."
"Reading daily with my children has always been a part of my life so it was important for me to join a company that I truly have a passion for," said Wadia. "All the pieces were in place - a great product that people love, a team that's performing on all cylinders, and a vision that investors are excited about - for me to help bring Novel Effect to the next level."
About Novel Effect
Seattle-based Novel Effect's use of patented voice technology enables a groundbreaking service that seamlessly blends real-life and imaginary worlds to create innovative, entertaining, and immersive story-based experiences. Their unique approach to storytelling brings together the power of voice-recognition and the best creators in entertainment to add dimension and interactivity to the traditional books people enjoy together.
Novel Effect is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The award-winning app follows your voice as you read out loud and responds at just the right moment with interactive music, sound effects, and character voices. Learn more at http://www.noveleffect.com.
